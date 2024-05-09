Remaining Showers Exit the State Today to Bring in a Warm and Mostly Dry Weekend

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka, Beartooth, Crazy, Pryor, and northern Bighorn Mountains through 12 PM today.

A FLOOD WARNING continues for Clear Creek until late tomorrow evening.

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for portions of north-central and central Montana through 12 PM today.

A crazy weather day yeserday led to widespread power outages for central Montana. Some customers in Cascade and Judith Basin Counties still do not have power and will likely not get it back until at least tomorrow.

MTN Snowfall totals for the recent storm system.

Travel conditions were dangerous as well, US-89, US-87, and Bozeman Pass on I-90 all experienced road closures at some point yesterday. Roads are open, but travel conditions are still hazardous in these areas.

Montana DOT This is what MacDonald Pass looked like yesterday morning. Travelers were met with low visibility and a snowy road surface.

Today the remaining showers from this system make their way southward through Great Falls and Helena for the reminder of the morning. By the afternoon hours, we should be dry and the sun will poke through for the first time in a couple days. We will reach the mid 50s for our high today, still slightly below average.

MTN Havre set a daily rainfall record on 5/7 with over 2.5 inches of rain, beating the old record set back in 1892.

Tomorrow we rapidly warm into the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny conditions and high pressure building in. Everybody will be dry.

Saturday will be a lovely day as well, with even more warming into the upper 70s. Carroll College Commencement Ceremonies will occur. A perfect day for those graduation parties. Just a small chance of a thunderstorm or two in the north-central plains.

I have the dream forecast for moms on Mother's Day. How does temps close to 80° and mostly sunny skies sound? Again on Sunday, just a small chance at an isolated thunderstorm or two. Most of us will stay completely dry.

MTN Mother's Day forecast.

It's worth a mention that the wind will be almost a non-factor through the weekend. Nothing like its been in the beginning part of this week. Some stronger gusts are possible in the northeast plains today but the threat of severe wind diminished today.

Next week, a series of small disturbances bring some scattered thunderstorm activity to the state with temperatures still staying above average for the first half of the week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 84° (1994)

Low: 24° (2002)

AVG: 64/39

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 85° (1987)

Low: 24° (1990)

AVG: 63/36

