Remaining Snow Showers to Diminish in Time for Vigilante Day Parade

The remaining moisture should taper off through the morning hours in time for the parade. This will be the start of a warming weekend before our next disturbance to begin next week.

It is a significantly less busy day across the state today. There are no active weather alerts and shower activity is decreasing through the morning. High temperatures will reach into the mid 50s today for Helena. It will be colder in the northern plains, with highs only being around 50°. We will have decreasing cloud cover throughout the day..

There is a chance for thunderstorms in north-central and eastern Montana this afternoon as the low finally exits our region. The remaining energy will be expense around sunset.

Tomorrow will be a nice day for most of the state. 60s and 70s return with dry conditions. I definitely recommend getting outdoors tomorrow because this will be the nicest day we will have until the next weekend.

MTN Upper-level ridging returns on Saturday to bring us a very quick warm-up. Another through is located in the pacific-northwest.

Sunday will be warm as well, but another disturbance makes its way into western Montana, bringing scattered thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon and evening. The cloud cover will return. Highs will be in the 60s

To begin the work week, rain and cold will return. There is also the possibility of very strong wind Monday through Wednesday of next week. Snow will return to higher elevations as well. Lower elevations are still uncertain, however this event is trending very similar to the one we just experienced.

MTN We have trended cooler to end April and begin May. We will have a brief 2 days of above average temperatures before returning to a longer, cooler pattern once again.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 84° (1966)

Low: 23° (1967)

AVG: 62/37

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 86° (1918)

Low: 19° (1967)

AVG: 60/34

Enjoy the parade!

