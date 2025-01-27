Rex Blocking Pattern Will Keep Montana Dry

Valley inversions will be the microclimate of western valleys this week as highs are only expected to reach the 20s and 30s. This is due in part to our upper-level pattern in place known as a Rex Block. High pressure over Montana and low pressure over Southern California will redirect the jet stream and cause stagnation in the movement of weather systems for a few days.

On the contrary, the plains will be warmer and windier, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 50s.

Blowing snow will affect parts of north-central Montana today.

Air quality concerns grow greater with each passing day under inversions for western valleys.

The Rex Block will begin to break down Thursday night into Friday and more active weather will return for the beginning of February, as well as the potential for another arctic air outbreak.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY continues for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark-Fork Region until 5 AM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 56 (1983)

Low: -37 (1957)

AVG: 34/15

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (2015)

Low: -40 (1916)

AVG: 36/15

Have a great Monday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN