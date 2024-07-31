Right Back to Hot and Dry Conditions Through the End of the Week

After yesterday's cold front that brought some light showers, clouds, and cooler temperatures to the area, we quickly warm back into the upper 80 and low 90s today with sunny skies.

The wind will stay light through the beginning of next week, which is good when dealing with dangerous fire conditions yet again. We will see a wind shift out of the north going into the weekend which will keep wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest at a minimum. Air quality will be much improved compared to that of last week.

MTN Not much smoke to deal with through Thursday.

Extreme heat returns Friday and Saturday. Temperatures in eastern Montana will be in the mid 100s. Isolated spots in western Montana, like Helena, could hit the triple digits. Most will be in the upper 90s.

A wetter and cooler pattern is looking more likely for next week. A cold front will slowly advance from the north over the course of the weekend. By Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around every afternoon through the middle of next week. Most rainfall seems to be concentrated in north-central Montana.

MTN The pattern causing our hot and dry conditions this week. Fire danger will be at a heightened level once again, even if the wind is light.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (2022)

Low: 39 (1995)

AVG: 89/56

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (1930)

Low: 42 (1968)

AVG: 87/53

Enjoy the last day of July!

