Running from Wet Weather

A FLOOD WATCH continues for parts of northern and central Montana.

It's the Governor's Cup Weekend and while the race should be dry, there will be widespread wet weather and flood concerns this weekend. It's the same pattern with oodles of moisture being drawn up into the state resulting in heavy rain and intense thunderstorms resulting in a widespread flood threat. Many areas in Montana have had flooding and there have been multiple roads that have been washed out. If you are running the Governor's Cup, conditions look pretty nice, but hurry up as thunderstorms will become widespread by the afternoon. This weekend will be wet and stormy with scattered thunderstorms across central and western Montana on Saturday. Sunday will have a bit more sunshine and slightly less thunderstorms but storms capable of producing very heavy rain will continue for most of central and western Montana. Eastern areas will be drier. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will mainly hit western Montana on Monday but the storms will start swinging back across the state Tuesday and Wednesday. Much of Montana has picked up between one and seven inches of rain in the last couple of weeks and there may be another one to five inches of rain in the next couple of weeks. Remember if you encounter flood water over the road, please "turn around, don't drown".

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist