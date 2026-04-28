Scattered showers develop Tuesday afternoon

TUESDAY, APRIL 28TH: Numerous showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will develop throughout a majority of Montana this afternoon. Expect mostly rain in lower elevations, with a rain/snow mix in the mountains. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29TH: Morning lows will dip into the 30s for most. A few rain and snow showers will come through the north-central plains in the morning along a weak boundary. Showers will pop over the mountains once again in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 50s and low 60s once again.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30TH: Temperatures may be a few degrees cooler in the morning compared to Wednesday morning. Expect drier weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY, MAY 1ST: This will be the warmest day of the week for many. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Some clouds will move in later on in the day, but dry conditions will persist. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 15 MPH.

LONG-TERM FORECAST: Our next period of "active" weather arrives over the weekend with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 85 (2018)

Low: 10 (1907)

AVG: 61/36

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 87 (1987)

Low: 13 (1907)

AVG: 59/33

MTN