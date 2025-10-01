September's warm spell ends with October's cooler start

After the above-normal temperatures for most of the month of September, expect a cooler start to October. A cold rain and even some mountain snow are coming up this weekend.

It will be breezy across the state today. Expect wind gusts around 20-30 MPH. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Aside from a few light showers in the morning, dry weather and partly cloudy skies will take hold by the afternoon.

Rain and even a couple of thunderstorms move back into the area tomorrow with increased cloud cover. The unsettled and wet conditions last into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures continue to drop into the 50s and 60s through the rest of the week.

A cold front coming through Saturday night into Sunday morning may bring some mountain snow. There may even be some flakes in the downtown Helena area.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 87 (2001)

Low: 15 (1950)

AVG: 66/40

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1992)

Low: 9 (2019)

AVG: 65/38

