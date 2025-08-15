Several fires burn in western Montana as temperatures rise

Several large fires have erupted over the past few days across the state as hot, dry, and windy conditions have set in. Today will be a similar day with only a little less wind.

Highs across the state reach the upper 80s to low 90s today. The shallow area of cool air that came through the plains yesterday quickly erodes, allowing high temperatures to catch up. Only a few thunderstorms will pop up in the higher terrain of southern Montana, while the rest of the state stays dry.

A Pacific cold front is expected to pass through the area on Saturday, bringing isolated thunderstorms back to the forecast in western Montana. It will still be pretty warm east of the Divide with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s again.

Sunday will be our best shot at seeing some measurable rainfall, as the cold front passes by with plenty of upper-level moisture. Thunderstorms may produce some gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures drop 5-10 degrees behind the front.

An outside chance of a pop-up thunderstorm exists around the Helena area on Monday, but expect overall dry and warm conditions yet again. Highs will be back close to 90 degrees across the state.

An upper-level ridge builds in by Tuesday, which could lead to some very hot temperatures. we will reach the mid to upper 90s in the western half of the state, and the eastern plains will reach the upper 90s to low 100s.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest from noon Friday until 9:00 PM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (2023)

Low: 40 (1944)

AVG: 85/53

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1990)

Low: 40 (2002)

AVG: 84/51

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN