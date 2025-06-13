Severe storms developing Friday afternoon

The most significant severe weather day is upon us. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded to an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms for much of central Montana. This does include the areas of Helena, Great Falls, and Lewistown. The main hazards will be damaging wind and hail in excess of 2 inches in diameter, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storms will begin to fire near the Continental Divide in the early afternoon hours and move into the plains in the late afternoon and early evening. The tornado threat is greatest in the area between Great Falls and Lewistown.

Although the severe threat lessens over the weekend, it is not zero. A slight (2/5) risk for thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds and hail is in place for southeastern Montana. Marginally severe or strong thunderstorms are still possible near Helena and Great Falls.

A favorable setup for daily thunderstorms lasts into next week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s statewide.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for the Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Hill County, Northern Blaine County, Western and Central Chouteau County, and Fergus County below 4500ft until 9 AM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (2021)

Low: 30 (1969)

AVG: 74/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (1918)

Low: 32 (1969)

AVG: 72/46

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN