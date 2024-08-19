Severe Storms Expected for a Majority of Montana Today

Scattered severe storms will develop in two separate zones within Montana. Storms have the chance of producing strong wind gusts and large hail. We will start to see development later this afternoon.

MTN Most of the state will see isolated to scattered severe storms today.

New this morning: the SPC has upgraded a zone in western Montana which includes Helena and Great Falls to a slight risk (2/5) of severe weather. We will see storms forming around 2 PM along the MT/ID border and they will travel northeastward. We should start to see thunderstorms in Helena between 4-6 PM. They will organize into a line of storms before they reach Great Falls. When storms form into a line, the threat for damaging wind increases.

The eastern zone includes Miles City and Glendive. There will be more energy to tap into in this region, so the threat for hail, along with the wind, increases. Storms will form in the mid-afternoon hours and continue into the overnight.

Montana stays under the gun for severe storms until Wednesday. Temperatures will be hot in the 80s and 90s and we will have plenty of monsoonal moisture being transported from the south.

The back half of the workweek will be dry and mostly sunny with highs being slightly cooler.

A more major storm system is on tap for this upcoming weekend. The exact timing is still being worked out, but expect more rain and wind, as well as much cooler-than-average highs.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (2008)

Low: 34 (1995)

AVG: 84/52

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (1967)

Low: 40 (2005)

AVG: 83/50

