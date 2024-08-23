Severe Storms Firing in Western Montana Friday Afternoon

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH continues for the western half of the state until 9 PM tonight.

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for southwest Montana and the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest until 10 PM tonight.

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for southeast Montana until midnight tonight.

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for southwest Montana until 9 PM tonight.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for the Fort Peck Lake area until 6 AM Saturday.

Severe storms are expected through the course of the afternoon for the western half of the state. Winds of over 70 MPH are possible with some of the more powerful thunderstorms.

The severe thunderstorm threat has been upgraded yet again. The entire state is under at least marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms, but western Montana is under a slight (2/5) risk. We will see storms produce wind gusts in excess of 60 MPH and hail up to 1 inch. Activity will continue into the overnight hours as storms move to the northeast.

MTN UPDATED severe threat area includes Butte, Helena, Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, and Cut Bank in a slight risk.

Issued this morning was the High Wind Warning and the Red Flag Warning for southwest Montana. Where these two warning overlap has the highest potential for new fires and fire growth. Places like Dillon, Bozeman, Ennis, and Lima will have significant wind gusts this afternoon, but most of the state will be at least breezy.

We will cool down this weekend with a center of low slowly moving over our state. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be around southwest Montana tomorrow. Additionally, western Montana will cool into the 70s and low 80s, while the high plains stay in the 90s.

Sunday, the chances for rain and thunderstorms increase for south-central Montana as the low will be right over our state. Most of the state will be in the 60s and 70s, with even the potential for light snow in the mountains over 10,000 feet.

The beginning of the work week will be drier and warmer. But another piece of energy comes through Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing more wet weather and a brief cool-down.

The rest of next week will be warm and dry.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (1967)

Low: 33 (1992)

AVG: 83/51

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (1969)

Low: 32 (1992)

AVG: 81/49

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com