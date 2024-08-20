Severe Storms Target Montana Once Again Today

After a very active day yesterday, storms will fire once again across the state. The highest threat shifts to central Montana. Gusty wind and hail will be possible with thunderstorms today.

Yesterday's storms were impressive to say the least. The National Weather Service had a busy day issuing warnings into the overnight hours. East Helena recorded a wind gust of 62 MPH. Similar conditions will be present today.

MTN Updated severe threat for today.

The main threat will be concentrated in central Montana, but we could see an isolated severe storm near Helena and Great Falls today.

Temperatures will be hot in the 80s and 90s and we will have plenty of monsoonal moisture being transported from the south.

The last day of severe storms will be tomorrow. The threat shifts to eastern Montana. We will be a little cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday will be the best day of the week. Highs will be in the 80s with mostly sunny to clear skies.

A major storm system will impact us this weekend, increasing the wind and decreasing the temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s for most of us and plenty of rain and clouds will be around.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 96 (1967)

Low: 39 (1995)

AVG: 84/52

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (1931)

Low: 39 (1916)

AVG: 82/50

Stay weather aware!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com