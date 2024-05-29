Severe Threat Shifts East This Afternoon and Evening

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH continues for portions of eastern Montana through 9 PM tonight.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake through 9 PM Thursday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Flathead and Mission Valleys through 9 PM this evening.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 3 AM through 8 AM tomorrow AND 3 AM to 8 AM Friday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

The same system that spawned a severe thunderstorm in Helena moves out east today bring some gusty and and large hail.

Storms have already formed and will continue through the overnight hours in eastern Montana. Thunderstorms could pose the greatest threat to communities on the eastern border of the state, where we have already seen large hail with some of the more robust severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded areas from Billings eastward into a level 2/5 (slight risk) for today. Gusty Winds are the main concern for the newly upgraded area.

MTN A severe thunderstorm watch continues until 9 PM tonight for a lot of eastern Montana.

Back near Helena, we could see some isolated snow showers tonight into early tomorrow morning in the mountains. Snow totals will not be significant. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s.

Strong west wind will affect most of the state into Thursday. Wind gusts of over 45 MPH are possible for areas adjacent to the mountains.

MTN Strong wind on the backside of the storm system affecting eastern Montana will persist into Thursday.

Aside from some isolated storms in higher elevations, the weekend will be warm and mostly dry for lower elevations. Highs will be in the 70s.

Another cold front will come through Monday, bringing more stormy weather to the state. But dry weather quickly returns by the middle of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (2003)

Low: 27 (1951)

AVG: 70/45

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (1936)

Low: 31 (1895)

AVG: 68/43

Have a great "Wear Leopard Wednesday"!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com