Severe Weather Expected Today Across the State

Helena and Great Falls are both in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather today. Main risks are guts wind and very large hail, along with isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings.

MTN We are in store for a significant severe weather day for much of the state today.

Thunderstorms are already out there this morning, but no severe warnings at the time of writing this article. Stronger storms will start to form in the early afternoon hours in the central plains and along the Rocky Mountain Front. I cannot rule out some isolated thunderstorms forming in the southwestern mountains as well.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings. Keep and eye on our social media and tune into MTN News at 5,6, and 10 tonight for the latest.

MTN Major populations centers like Helena, Great Falls, and Billings are under the gun for severe weather today.

The first weekend of summer will be hot and dry. Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the 80s, while Sunday most communities will be in or approaching the 90s. If you plan on spending the weekend outdoors, drink lots of water and have a way to cool off.

A dry cold front will bring temperatures back down into the 80s heading into the beginning of next week. Mostly sunny conditions will last through about midweek.

MTN The cold front will bring some gusty wind on Sunday and Monday.

The next disturbance will come through around Thursday of next week, giving a chance for more thunderstorms.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (1900)

Low: 33 (1942)

AVG: 76/50

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (1919)

Low: 33 (2023)

AVG: 74/47

Stay safe today!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

