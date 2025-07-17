Severe weather returns to the plains on Thursday

Most of the state is in store for pretty nice weather today. Highs will reach the 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies. However, a small center of low pressure passing north of the Hi-Line will bring some isolated severe thunderstorms to portions of north-central and eastern Montana late this afternoon and through the evening.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s across the state today with breezy conditions in the afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms will return to southern Montana Friday, staying mostly south of I-90. Helena could see a stray thunderstorm to the south of town. Highs will reach the 80s.

A Pacific cold front comes through the state on Saturday and Sunday, bringing thunderstorms to eastern Montana. Highs will be the warmest on Saturday in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Another Canadian cold front moves south through the state. Much cooler than normal temperatures and widespread rain is in the forecast early next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (2003)

Low: 39 (1972)

AVG: 87/56

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (2022)

Low: 37 (1999)

AVG: 85/52

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN