Severe Weather Threat This Afternoon for Big Sky Country

A majority of the state is in a level 2/5 risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon as an approaching cold front will trigger storms capable of producing winds in excess of 60 MPH and large hail.

Storms will start to take shape in SW Montana around 1-2 PM. They will continue to move to the north and east throughout the course of the afternoon and evening. The approaching cold front from the north will also trigger some storms along the Hi-Line later this evening. A few of these storms could reach severe status as well.

The severe threat goes away tomorrow. It will still be rainy with a couple of general thunderstorms around.

High temperatures will drop into the 60s and 70s from Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

More normal temperatures return this weekend, along with more thunderstorms. We will stay in a mostly unstable and cooler pattern for the first two full weeks of August,

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 103 (1990)

Low: 43 (1996)

AVG: 88/56

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 104 (1983)

Low: 41 (1924)

AVG: 86/52

Stay weather aware

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

