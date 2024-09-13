Short-term dryness; more rain on the way next week

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Madison, Gallatin, and Centennial Mountains until noon today.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 6 PM today.

Beneficial rainfall fell for much of western Montana over the last couple of days. A brief period of drier conditions will lead to another storm system with more rain early next week.

Showers will continue through the morning hours. We will be dry by the afternoon aside from a few hit and miss showers and storms along the Hi-Line. We will still be on the colder side with highs in the 60s.

The weekend will be very nice. Highs in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be dry, aside from some showers near the northern Flathead region. But thunderstorms will return to southwest Montana Sunday afternoon.

Another storm system enters the picture next week. Some aspects of it will be similar to the one we are experiencing right now. It will lower temperatures below normal and bring some more, possibly significant, rainfall.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (1959)

Low: 27 (1974)

AVG: 75/46

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 89 (1959)

Low: 27 (2016)

AVG: 73/44

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com