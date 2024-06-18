Showers and Storms Continue Today as Low Pressure System Treks Eastward

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front through 12 PM today.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Little Belt, Highwood, Snowy, and Judith Mountains through 12 PM today.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains through 6 PM today.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Marias Pass through 9 AM today.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake through 4 PM today.

——————————————————————————————————————————

MTN A couple of temperature records were set yesterday with the system that caused our rain and snow.

The low pressure system that caused heavy rain and snow for much of western Montana yesterday has slid off the the east. Scattered showers and storms will redevelop back out west this afternoon.

We will still be on the cooler side for our high temperatures across the state today. Most of us will only reach the 50s. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon instability. A few snow showers are possible for the mountains, but accumulation will be light.

MTN Some light snow accumulation stil present at MacDonald Pass this morning.

Wednesday will be a predominately dry day as the warming trend continues. Plenty of sunshine will allow the 70s to quickly return.

The first day of summer is approaching on Thursday and it sure will feel like summer out there. 70s and 80s with some isolated thunderstorms. Most storm activity will be in the plains, but a few storms in the mountains cannot be ruled out.

A disturbance moves through the state on Friday bringing more widespread thunderstorms, possibly on the stronger side in central and eastern Montana. Highs for the day will be a few degrees cooler compared to Thursday's.

MTN A lot of the state will be stormy on Friday.

The first weekend of summer will be hot and dry. Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the 80s, while Sunday most communities will be in or approaching the 90s.

A dry cold front will bring temperatures back down into the 80s heading in to next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (2003)

Low: 33 (1949)

AVG: 75/49

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (2003)

Low: 34 (1902)

AVG: 73/46

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com