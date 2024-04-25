Showers and Storms Overnight Start a Rainy Next Few Days for Western Montana.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Mountains of southern Montana south of I-90 from 6 AM Friday through 6 AM Sunday.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for northeast Montana through 7 PM Tonight.

——————————————————————————————————————————

Warmth much above average dominated the state today. Showers and storms are in store through the overnight hours for parts of the southwest. The will precede very heavy rainfall this weekend.

Wow, what a day we had! It was so nice that my boss at the studio let me go outside! Definitely a change of pace compared to doing it at the green screen! Hope you got to enjoy the 70s as well.

There is a chance for some isolated showers and storms into the overnight tonight and early morning hours tomorrow. The best chance for Helena is between 12-6 AM.

MTN What the radar could look like around midnight tonight,

Starting Friday, we will enter a much cooler and wetter pattern. A strong trough builds into the region bring heavy rainfall to much of the west half of the state. Up to half and inch of rain in the Helena Valley into Saturday. Snow is expected for elevations higher than 6,000 feet. A lot of the state will have highs only in the 40s and 50s. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the southern mountain ranges.

MTN Rainfall expected through Sunday morning. Isolated areas east of Bozeman could see over an inch and a half of rain! Great to relieve drought conditions.

Temperatures will warm up into the mid 60s on Sunday with the chance of some showers sticking around. The rain will not be as heavy as it was on Friday and Saturday.

Next week will be stormy, but warm. Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity will be present through the beginning of next week. But temperatures will stick into the 60s for highs.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 83° (1910)

Low: 16° (2009)

AVG: 59/34

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 83° (1910)

Low: 11° (2009)

AVG: 57/32

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com