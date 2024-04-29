Showers and Storms to Last Through Tonight to Begin Another Stretch of Wet Weather This Week

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

A WINTER STORM Warning has been issued for East Glacier and the northern Rocky Mountain Front from 12 AM Wednesday through 12 PM Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the high plains and the southern Rocky Mountain Front from 12 AM Wednesday through 12 PM Thursday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for northeast Montana from from tomorrow morning through tomorrow evening.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from from 3 AM tomorrow morning through 9 PM tomorrow evening.

Our temperatures will be much below average for the rest of the week allowing for some late April/early May snow accumulation in higher elevations. Strong wind will also blow today into Wednesday.

We continue with an unsettled, cooler pattern today with a cold front having advanced through the state bringing showers and thunderstorms behind it throughout the remainder of the day, as well as some mountain snow. High temperatures were in the low to mid 50s today, with some strong wind gusts in much of western Montana lasting into the night.

Tomorrow is the highest potential for strong wind along the Rocky Mountain Front. Gusts over 50 MPH are possible along the intimidate front. Gusts over 35 mph are likely in the rest of the state.

MTN Strong Wind for all of the state tomorrow. A wind advisory has been issued out east for Fort Peck Lake. While out west there are no direct warnings/advisories, gusty wind is mentioned in all of the Winter Alerts.

Along with the wind will come colder temperatures as well. We will be in the 40s for highs across much of the western half of the state. Out east, temperatures will be relatively warmer in the 50s. Scattered snow showers will be present in the higher terrain.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning is our best shot to see some brief accumulation snow at elevations around 3500-4000 feet. We could see a dusting to an inch in Helena. Most snowfall will be concentrated in the Eastern half of Glacier National Park, as well as the Highwood's and Little Belt's. Over a foot is possible in these locations.

MTN Highest snow totals will be in Glacier National Park, Little Belts, and Highwoods. Over a foot of snow is possible in each of these locations.

High temperatures will still be in the low to upper 40s for most of the state on Wednesday. This about 10-15 degrees colder than the average high for this time of year.

After the snow showers on Thursday, we will warm up into the lower to mid 50s.

We will stay unsettled into the weekend, when models diverge heavily. The American model allows riding to return to the area and much warmer temperatures and no rain. On the other hand, the European model is showing the total opposite. Waiting for these models to come into agreement before talking specifics.

Also, a tornado outbreak occurred in the central plains this weekend. Five people lost their lives, including an infant. This was the worst outbreak of 2024 so far. We are entering the heart of severe weather season in the United States. Although out severe weather season in Montana doesn't reach its peak until June and July, keep this as a reminder to always stay weather aware and prepared.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 86° (1992)

Low: 14° (1954)

AVG: 61/36

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 87° (1939)

Low: 13° (2019)

AVG: 59/33

Prepare for the cold!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

joey.biancone@ktvh.com