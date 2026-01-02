Showers return to Montana on Friday morning

Showers are beginning to enter western Montana and will continue to move eastward through the night. Drier weather returns tomorrow afternoon and lasts through the weekend.

Low will drop into the 20s and 30s tonight with increasing cloud cover. By tomorrow morning, scattered light rain showers and mountain snow showers are expected. Some icing is possible in colder spots of north-central Montana, northeast of Great Falls. Most activity should clear out by the afternoon.

Helena's inversion will slowly begin to break tomorrow. Highs will reach the 40s through the middle of next week.

Some areas in the plains will reach the 50s.

The wind will pick up in north-central Montana beginning tomorrow and stay breezy through next week. Friday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be the windiest days. Gusts will reach between 30 and 50 MPH in Great Falls.

Helena will be breezy as well, with our windiest day coming up on Tuesday, where gusts can approach 30-40 MPH.

Colder weather and some snow will return towards the end of next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Treasure, Carter, Custer, Fallon, and Northern Rosebud until 11 AM Friday

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Daniels, Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, and Wibaux Counties until 11 AM Friday

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Garfield and Southwest Phillips Counties until 11 AM Friday

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley, Northern Phillips, and Northern Valley Counties until 11 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Evaro Hill, I-90 Lookout Pass to Alberton, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Lolo Pass to Lolo, and Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Mission Valley, Polson, Flathead Lake, and Flathead Valley until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valley until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, and Highway 37 Eureka to Libby until 2 PM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (1939)

Low: -33 (1942)

AVG: 31/12

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1954)

Low: -31 (1924)

AVG: 35/15

