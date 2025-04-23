Showers Stay to the South Wednesday and Thursday

It's a cold morning across the Treasure State, with lows dipping into the 20s for most. Most of the state will be mostly to partly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Rain and snow showers will be present in the higher terrain of southern Montana today and tomorrow. A stray shower cannot be ruled out near Helena.

Temperatures will increase a few degrees each day through the rest of the week, culminating in the warmest day on Saturday, with much of the state reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms return to western Montana Saturday, becoming more widespread on Sunday. Rain and even some mountain snow continue into Monday morning.

While this spring has been relatively mild so far, it's trending that much warmer air comes in at the beginning of May.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 83 (2012)

Low: 14 (1931)

AVG: 59/34

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 84 (2012)

Low: 16 (1931)

AVG: 57/31

Hope you have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN