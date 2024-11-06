Slippery surface conditions this morning

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Pryor and Big Horn Mountains until 11 AM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Powder River, MT; Northern Big Horn, MT; Southern Rosebud, MT; Southern Big Horn, MT; Bighorn Canyon, MT until 11 AM today

——————————————————————————————————————————

As we wake up to sub-freezing temperatures, many surfaces will be icy, and roads not plowed will be difficult to drive on. Be careful on your morning commute.

Highs will be in the 40s today with mostly sunny skies. Dry conditions will persist through the rest of the week.

A west down-sloping wind will develop along the Rocky Mountain Front starting today and lasting through the rest of the work week. This will cause parts of the high plains to be a few degrees warmer than the rest of the state.

Our next shot at rain and snow won't be until early next week around Veteran's Day when colder air and showers return to western Montana.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (2006)

Low: 1 (1971)

AVG: 47/26

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (2010)

Low: -13 (1971)

AVG: 47/26

Have a great Wednesday

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

