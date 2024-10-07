Smoke will stick around through at least the middle of the week

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for southwest Montana from this morning through at least tomorrow morning

Unfortunately, the smoke looks to be long-term. Southwest flow aloft will be constant through the remainder of this week. We may see some relief with a cold front mid-week but smoke will return.

Over the next three days, Helena could see close to record highs and possibly even set a new record. We will be in the upper 70s to low 80s through a fairly "boring" weather pattern.

Smoke will stick around though at least Wednesday. A cold front may assist in clearing some of it out, but I think there's a reasonable chance that it does very little in terms of improving air quality, as our upper flow stays out of the west/southwest for the rest of the week.

MTN A fire near Helena was swiftly extinguished on Saturday. This was next to Canyon Ferry Road.

The cold front's current timing brings it through Helena early Thursday. This will be a weaker front, so widespread precipitation is not expected, although a very isolated light shower is possible. It also will not bring as much wind as Friday/Saturday's front did. It will mostly cool us down into the 60s and produce cloud cover.

The upcoming weekend will be pleasant, aside from the possibility of wildfire smoke. 70s for highs and mostly clear conditions.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 80 (2020)

Low: 16 (1894)

AVG: 63/37

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (1933)

Low: 15 (1985)

AVG: 62/36

Have a great Monday!

