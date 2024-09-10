Smokey today, relief is on the way

There will be smoke and unhealthy air conditions in southwest Montana once again today. However, a storm system is knocking on our doorstep to bring some relief and improve our air quality.

More smoke is being transported from Idaho and our own fires here in Montana through the course of the day today.

MTN Smoke covers a large areas once again in Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.

There will also be an isolated storm or two in southwest Montana. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

A more impactful weather system starts to enter the picture tomorrow. More widespread storm and shower activity is expected. We will also start to see the decline in highs to the 70s. The smoke will start to thin out throughout the day.

Isolated rainfall totals between 1-2 inches are possible through Friday. Mountain snow above 8000 feet is also a possibility.

High temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday before returning to near seasonal average for the dry weekend.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1966)

Low: 30 (1921)

AVG: 76/46

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1981)

Low: 29 (1921)

AVG: 74/44

Have a good Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com