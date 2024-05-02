Snow and Cold Today Will Lead to a Brief Weekend Warmup

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains through 6 PM today.

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for East Glacier and the northern Rocky Mountain Front through 12 PM today.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Big Belt's, Bridger's, Castle's, Snowy's, and Judith ranges through 6 PM today.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the high plains and the southern Rocky Mountain Front through 12 PM Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Marias Pass and West Glacier through 9 AM Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Bears Paw Mountains through 6 AM Tomorrow.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake through 9 PM tonight.

A slow-moving low pressure system will dump snow across most of north-central Montana today. A brief period of ridging will warm temperatures close to the 70s for the weekend before the 50s return Monday.

We have some widespread snow and rain ongoing in a lot of the state this morning. A heavier snow band made its way south from Canada last night and is affecting north-central Montana. Some of the higher terrain can see over half a foot of additional snowfall throughout the day today.

MTN Radar image from 7:46 this morning. Heavy snow moving through north-central Montana.

Temperatures will be colder than previously expected today. A thick layer of clouds will be present for a majority of the day over central portions of the state. This will keep the sun from warming us up past the 50s. Helena will be in the upper 40s, while Great Falls will be in the lower-mid 40s. Even places like Lewistown will only crack a high in the upper 30s today. It certainly doesn't feel like May out there.

Driving conditions will also be a little rough today, especially mountain passes. Drive with care as roads will be slick with wet snow and visibility could be reduced with heavier snowfall rates.

MTN Several Winter Weather Alerts in and around Helena and Great Falls today.

Tomorrow conditions will start to improve. Higher pressure builds into extreme western portions of the state by the afternoon. This will cause drier conditions and assist us to warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be the best day we have had for the past week, and will have for almost another week. Temperatures close to 70 will return for a limited time only to a town near you. All of the state will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

MTN Jet stream and temperature pattern for Saturday. Montana will be warm with a ridge sitting over the state. A trough quickly approaches from the west bring cooler conditions back next week.

On Sunday, temperatures will be around average for this time of year with another trough and low pressure system approaching. We will have showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

We will stay unsettled, cold, rainy, and snowy into next week. A typical spring in Montana! We are looking at temperatures in the 50s with rain chances almost everyday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 86° (1947)

Low: 17° (1954)

AVG: 62/37

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 86° (1985)

Low: 16° (1954)

AVG: 60/34

Enjoy the snow!

