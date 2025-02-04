Snow Continues to Fall in Montana on Tuesday

The atmospheric river moves slightly north today, favoring locations along the Rocky Mountain Front. Helena will be on the southern end of the moisture. We could still see 3-4 inches through tomorrow.

Along with the snow, arctic air has reached Montana and is making for dangerous outdoor conditions. Wind chills are 20-40 below for much of northern and eastern Montana.

MTN Future snow through Wednesday night.

Most of the first half of February will be very cold. We will not be above freezing in Helena until at least late next week.

Another smaller-scale snow system will head our way on Friday. Additional light accumulation is expected, mostly in southwest Montana.

WEATHER ALERTS:

Most of the state is under at least one winter weather alert. There are currently over 60 in effect. For the full list, click here...

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1963)

Low: -33 (1989)

AVG: 35/16

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (1963)

Low: -33 (1989)

AVG: 36/15

