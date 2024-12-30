Snow Covered Roadways Near Helena

WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES continue for much of the state through the rest of the day today.

——————————————————————————————————————————

In total, we received about an inch of snowfall yesterday in Helena. Most of it melted, but we will see more light snow throughout the day today.

Today, highs will only reach the 20s and 30s for most of the state today. This will be the case for at least the next week as colder air will stick around.

Isolated snow showers will move through central Montana during the day on New Year's Eve. We should be dry by nighttime, but it will be very cold. Single-digit lows will be common.

A small disturbance moves through Wednesday which gives us a small chance of seeing some lower-elevation snowfall. Accumulation will not amount to much.

We will likely have another larger-scale snowstorm impact us early this coming weekend. Current model runs have Helena receiving much more snow than this weekend, but it is still early to trust this. Keep checking back.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 54 (1917)

Low: -40 (1880)

AVG: 31/12

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1917)

Low: -30 (1968)

AVG: 35/15

Enjoy the snow!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN