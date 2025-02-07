Snow Creating Travel Issues Friday Morning

Wintry weather is back to cause travel issues statewide this morning. 3-6 inches of fresh snow is expected through the day in Helena and many lower elevations of southern and central Montana.

(WATCH Meteorologist Joey Biancone's winter weather update of Facebook Live Friday Morning)

Snow will continue to fall into the late morning and early afternoon hours across western Montana. It will taper off by the evening commute, but roads will still be hazardous, as breezy conditions will persist in the Helena Valley, causing snow to blow.

We are in store for a nicer weekend, although it will still be cold. Aside from scattered mountain snow showers, we will be temporarily drier until an arctic front blasts through the state Sunday into Monday. This will produce a little bit more snow, as well as usher in much colder air for next week. Monday night and Tuesday morning will be particularly cold. Air temperatures will be 10-20 degrees below zero.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A FLOOD WARNING continues for locations along the Madison River near the Ennis State Park and adjacent areas until 8:45 AM Sunday

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for locations along the Jefferson River, mainly between Twin Bridges and Silver Star until 8:45 AM Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Musselshell, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Northern Sweet Grass, Melville Foothills, and Southern Wheatland until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Northern Stillwater County until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Northeastern Yellowstone, Southwestern Yellowstone, and Treasure Counties until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Missoula, Bitterroot Valley, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass until 4 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Snowy and Judith Mountains, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Northwest Beaverhead County, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys, Canyon Ferry Area, and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern High Plains, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Western and Central Chouteau County, Cascade County below 5000ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, Fergus County below 4500ft, Gates of the Mountains, Helena Valley, and Meagher County Valleys until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northern Park, Red Lodge Foothills, Paradise Valley, Livingston Area, Beartooth Foothills, Southeastern Carbon, and Northern Carbon until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Pierce, Elk River, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan until 4 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Pierce, I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, Elk River, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, and Evaro Hill until 4 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Homestake Pass, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Butte, Georgetown Lake, and MacDonald Pass until 5 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Carter, Southern Rosebud, Southern Big Horn, and the Bighorn Canyon until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Petroleum, Garfield, McCone, Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux, and Southwest Phillips Counties until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northern Big Horn and Northern Rosebud Counties until 5 AM Saturday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (1886)

Low: -36 (1936)

AVG: 35/16

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1954)

Low: -32 (1936)

AVG: 36/15

Have a great weekend!

