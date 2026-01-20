Snow has returned to Montana on Tuesday morning

Snow is on the move through Montana this morning along a cold front. Accumulation will be on the lighter side for most, generally staying under an inch.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20TH: The cold front has come through the Great Falls and Helena areas in the morning. This will continue to bring some scattered snow showers through the res of the AM. The snow will be light and won't accumulate much. Expect less than an inch. Highs will reach the 20s and 30s.

The day will start mostly cloudy, but we can expect to see the sun by the afternoon.

The Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting another G3 storm tonight, which is plenty strong enough to get some northern lights in Montana. Cloud cover will cooperate better this time around.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21ST: A minor system scrapes by in eastern Montana, bringing another round of light snow and wind to the area. It will be mostly dry back in our area, aside from a couple of light snow showers in the mountains. We will have some clouds around with highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22ND: Lows will drop into the single digits by the morning. Highs only reach the teens and 20s. This will be the first of two days of arctic air in the state. Little to no precipitation is expected.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23RD: This will be the coldest morning, with most of the plains dropping near to below 0. The Helena Valley will be close to 0 as well. It doesn't get much warmer either. Highs will range from the single digits to the 20s across the state.

LONG-TERM FORECAST: The cold air lasts until Saturday morning. West wind will pick up by Saturday afternoon to begin warming the state up back to near-normal temperatures.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, and Wibaux Counties until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Southern Big Horn and Southern Rosebud Counties until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Carter, Custer, Fallon, and Powder River Counties until 5 PM Tuesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 57 (1950)

Low: -30 (1954)

AVG: 33/14

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 60 (2005)

Low: -33 (1954)

AVG: 36/15

