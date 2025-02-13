Snow in the Forecast for Valentine's Day

Another bitterly cold morning, especially in valleys of southwest Montana, precedes a light accumulating snow event beginning tonight and lasting into Saturday morning. Most locations will see 1-3" of fresh snow.

Today we will experience increasing cloud cover with highs topping off in the teens for most cities. Helena will be stuck in a shallow inversion and will not get out of the single digits.

We will temporarily get a break from the barbarically cold air, but it will come back to some extent this weekend. Another arctic boundary will push south and interact with a passing low-pressure system. I don't think we will get as cold as we've been over the past 3 nights. This will however create an overrunning pattern and, in turn, snow will be present for much of the state.

MTN Widespread 1-3" accumulations can be expected. Helena will likely see around 2" in lower elevations, while 4" could fall in the surrounding higher terrain.

Another round of snow will begin Sunday night and last into Tuesday morning. This wave of moisture will favor northerly upslope areas like Great Falls and Lewistown.

It is becoming increasingly likely we get one more shot of very cold air on Monday night before temperatures will finally warm back up towards the end of next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for southwestern Montana along and south of Interstate 90, Meagher County Valleys, and Canyon Ferry Area until 11 AM Thursday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Hill County and Northern Blaine County until 11 AM Thursday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for most of the state until 11 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass until noon Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area until noon Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Eastern Glacier National Park and adjacent foothills and plains until 9 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Madison River Valley until midnight Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from noon Thursday until midnight Thursday

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Madison County until noon Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (2015)

Low: -28 (1936)

AVG: 37/17

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (2015)

Low: -34 (1936)

AVG: 36/15

Stay warm!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN