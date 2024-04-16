Snow Returns Tomorrow After Record Setting Warmth over the Weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for portions of central and north central Montana, including Glacier NP, the Rocky Mountain Front, the Big and Little Belts, and the Highwoods from 9 PM tomorrow through noon Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Gallatin and Madison Ranges from 6 PM tomorrow through 6 PM Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Absaroka, Beartooth, Pryor, and Bighorn Ranges from 6 PM tomorrow through 6 PM Thursday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 3 AM tomorrow through 9 PM tomorrow.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for areas around Fort Peck Lake from 9 AM tomorrow through 9 PM tomorrow.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Flathead Lake through 9 PM today.

After setting or tying record highs for three straight days this weekend in Helena, the 30s and 40s return for a mid-week wintry mess which could give us a light coating of snow.

Over the weekend, Helena had high temperatures of 78° on Friday, 77° on Saturday, and 78° on Sunday. Friday and Saturday set all-new record high temperatures, while Sunday tied the all-time record.

MTN An almost 40 degree decline in temperatures is expected over the next couple of days in Helena as a strong cold front blasts through the state bringing snow and wind.

Through tonight, thunderstorms will be present in south-central and eastern Montana. The western mountains will stay dry until tomorrow afternoon. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 40s.

A cold front will move through northwest portions of the state tomorrow afternoon bring rain and snow to places along the Continental Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front. Most of the mountainous region will have temperatures in the 40s and 50s for day-time highs. Strong north wind will affect most of the state as the cold front advances.

Very dry and gusty conditions will develop tomorrow in parts of northeastern Montana in cities like Glasgow, Jordan, Winnett, and Wolf Point. Relative humidity values will be in the teens. Therefore, a red flag warning has been issued for areas around Fort Peck Lake. Gusty conditions will continue in eastern Montana over the next few days.

MTN Fire Weather Watch has turned into a Red Flag Warning this afternoon and will be in effect for the daytime hours tomorrow. Very low relative humidity and gusty winds make for prime fire conditions.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning looks to be the timing for the most significant snowfall in western and south-central parts of the state. Snow is expected at all elevations levels. We should expect to see a dusting to 3 inches in the lower valley's and western plains. Some mountains, like the Absaroka's and Beartooth's, could see well over a foot of snow through Thursday.

Temperatures will take a steep decline into the end of the work week as well. We will see high temperatures in the 30s and 40s from Wednesday through Friday across much of the state. Aside from convective snow showers on Thursday afternoon in the western mountains, we will be cold and dry going into the weekend.

MTN Mountains could receive over a foot of snow through Thursday night. Lower elevations could get a dusting to 3 inches.

We will warm back up into the 60s and will be mostly dry with a small chance of some showers in western Montana on Sunday and Monday as a weak through briefly affects the state.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 78° (1988)

Low: 9° (1896)

AVG: 56/32

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 82° (1926)

Low: 7° (2022)

AVG: 53/29

