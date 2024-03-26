Snow Showers Stick Around Through This Evening

Scattered showers will continue to give western Montana a light coating of snow through tonight. Snow accumulations range from a dusting to an inch for most cities.

Areas of thick fog blanket the Helena Valley and other low-lying land this morning. This combined with patchy areas of ice on the roads will make for dangerous driving conditions. This will start to improve as the sun rises and warms the air.

MTN 7:30 AM Helena Fog (Looking Southeast)

An area of high pressure will assist in keeping most of north-central and eastern Montana dry and cold today. Temperatures range from the low 20s to mid 30s.

Areas south and west of the stationary front will have highs in the upper 30s and 40s for today, so most of the state stays relatively cold.

Tomorrow we will warm up a strong down-sloping wind develops off the Rocky Mountain Front and most of the western mountains. Most locations in western and central Montana will approach 50 degrees. A small ridge of high pressure will also move in tomorrow, allowing us to dry out for the day.

We will have some more unsettled weather move in on Thursday. A cold front will bring some moisture to a majority of the state. The mountains will see light snow accumulations, while valleys and the plains will see mostly rain. Showers will last into Sunday before we will warm up and dry out to start the next work week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 73° (1978)

Low: -22° (1955)

AVG: 51/28

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 71° (1956)

Low: -15° (1898)

AVG: 50/26

Happy Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

