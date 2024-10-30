Snow will be haunting western Montana

High pressure will very briefly move across the state tomorrow, keeping us dry and mostly clear. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wet weather will return on Halloween night, but for trick-or-treaters in Helena, conditions will be mostly clouds and in the 40s. Snow showers should stay in the mountains, but some lower-elevation snow may creep down into the valley by late that night.

MTN Chilly temperatures this morning across the state.

Rain and snow will stay around for the remainder of the week in western Montana. Snow chances stay low for valleys and the plains, but not impossible.

Another disturbance near election day could cause some trouble traveling to the polls. Stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Overall dry conditions return late next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (1990)

Low: -8 (1991)

AVG: 50/28

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (1983)

Low: -11 (1991)

AVG: 50/28

