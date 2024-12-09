Snowy Early Morning in Helena

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Bears Paw Mountains until 11 AM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains until 5 PM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for The Highwood, Little Belt, Judith, and Snowy Mountains until 11 AM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Big Horn, Big Horn, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, and Rosebud counties until noon today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, Eastern Roosevelt, McCone, Richland, Dawson, Prairie, and Wibaux counties until 5 PM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Petroleum; Garfield; Northern Phillips; Southwest Phillips and Northern Valley counties until 5 PM today

Helena received some light snow accumulation this morning. We should be mostly dry for the rest of the day today, aside from some isolated mountain snow showers

Today, we will only be in the mid to upper 30s for our highs across western Montana. Eastern Montana will be near the freezing point with scattered snow showers.

We will be watching for above-normal temperatures again this week, with a downsloping chinook wind developing by Thursday. Some locations in the plains could be close to 50 degrees.

A cold front will move through by the weekend to drop temperatures and give us a shot at some more light snow.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (1957)

Low: -30 (1972)

AVG: 34/16

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (1979)

Low: -38 (1919)

AVG: 36/17

Stay safe on those roadways!

