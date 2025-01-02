Snowy Friday Ahead for Much of the State

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Northern High Plains; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Southern High Plains; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County; Cascade County below 5000ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Fergus County below 4500ft until noon Thursday

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, and Melville Foothills. until 11 AM Thursday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern Blaine County; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County; Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Fergus County below 4500ft; Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Petroleum; and Garfield Counties and the Snowy and Judith Mountains from Friday afternoon until Saturday afternoon

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Musselshell; Treasure; Northern Rosebud; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Northeastern Yellowstone; and Southern Wheatland from 8 PM Thursday until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains from 9 PM Thursday until noon Friday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Sheridan County from 11 PM Thursday until 11 AM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Today we will reach a high in the lower 30s in Helena, while highs in the plains will only reach the single digits and teens. There will be some light snow moving through the state later tonight ahead of the snowstorm Friday.

This is a tough forecast. It's trending more likely that we will see mainly snow in Helena throughout Friday and into early Saturday. However, a few things still concern me that could affect the type of precipitation we see.

MTN Updated snow forecast for the Helena area.

1) Most models have a shallow cold air mass advancing southward through the Wolf Creek area into Helena. We have seen hints of this already with fog traveling up the Missouri last night and this morning. But if it full doesn't set in, we could be looking at a wintry mix, similar to what Missoula will see.

2) At the 700 MB level, or about 10,000 feet, warmer air will overrun the colder surface air. Depending on how far north this gets, we could be looking at a bit of freezing rain Friday afternoon and early evening.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 57 (1939)

Low: -26 (1950)

AVG: 31/12

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 65 (1918)

Low: -32 (1950)

AVG: 35/15

Enjoy the snow!

