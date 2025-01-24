Snowy Friday Morning for Many Montana Communities

Light to moderate snow will continue to impact the Helena area through about noon Friday. Some scattered showers will stick around until tonight, mainly in the higher terrain.

Roads will be slick and visibility will be minimal at times, so be careful commuting this morning.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the 20s and 30s for much of the state. Western Valleys will be in the teens and 20s with inversion. Sunday morning will be particularly cold, with most valleys at or below zero degrees.

MTN Winter weather alerts for Friday.

Inversions in Helena will last through most of next week with clear skies and light to no wind. A drier pattern sets in for the end of January.

Wind in the plains will pick up on Sunday and warm most locations into the 30s and 40s most of next week.

The next storm system looks to arrive around the beginning of February.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Helena Valley, Meagher County Valleys, Canyon Ferry Area, Missouri Headwaters, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Montana Hi-Line adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Snowy and Judith Mountains and Southern Rocky Mountain Front until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Southern High Plains, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Cascade County below 5000ft, Fergus County below 4500ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, and Western and Central Chouteau County until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Gates of the Mountains, and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for MacDonald Pass, Homestake Pass, Butte, Georgetown Lake, and Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth, and Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Livingston Area, Northern Carbon, Northern Stillwater, and Northern Sweet Grass until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Paradise Valley until 8 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills until 8 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Gap until 8 PM Friday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains from midnight Saturday until 11 AM Sunday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 58 (1953)

Low: -35 (1969)

AVG: 33/14

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1968)

Low: -28 (1943)

AVG: 36/15

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN