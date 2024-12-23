So you're saying there's a chance?

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for northeast Montana until 4 PM today

Happy first full week of winter! There are only two days until Christmas! In western Montana, today's temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s. There is freezing fog out in northeast Montana, where highs will only reach the 30s.

We could be looking at a brief wintry mix Christmas Eve night in Helena, but it's unlikely that we will wake up to accumulating snow on Christmas morning, This will come after dark, so most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s once again.

MTN A historical look at a white Christmas across the state.

Christmas Day will be dry and partly cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures. It'll feel like winter briefly, with most of us in the 30s in the mountain valleys.

The rest of the week will be warmer than normal and have scattered snow showers around with no real significant accumulation.

A pattern change next week will finally introduce western Montana to winter and possibly some more significant snow totals.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 54 (1930)

Low: -32 (1983)

AVG: 31/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 56 (1960)

Low: -30 (1983)

AVG: 35/15

Have a great Monday!

