Soggy and Snowy Montana Morning

Rain totals approaching half an inch have been reported around the Helena area. Cloud cover and rain will be around for most of the day, with highs only reaching the 40s and 50s in western Montana. It will be a bit warmer in the eastern plains, reaching the 60s and 70s.

Heavy rain and snow shift to the central and eastern parts of the state tomorrow, but all of us stay in an active pattern with convective showers and thunderstorms forming in the afternoon back east. Most of the rest of this week will stay in this pattern with highs in the 50s and 60s for everybody.

Another major storm looks to enter Montana by Sunday and Monday of next week. So we will stay in this stormy and cooler pattern for some time.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from noon Tuesday until midnight Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Crazy Mountains from noon Tuesday until midnight Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the mountains of southwestern Montana south of Interstate 90 until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the mountains of southwestern Montana south of Interstate 90 from 8 PM Tuesday until 9 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains from 6 PM Tuesday until 6 AM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 89 (2001)

Low: 23 (1983)

AVG: 66/41

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 89 (1931)

Low: 20 (2004)

AVG: 64/37

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN