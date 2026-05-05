Some light rain and snow around on a cooler day

CINCO DE MAYO: A surface high moves southward just east of the Continental Divide throughout the day. This will lead to another cooler day with highs only reaching the 40s and low 50s.

A few light snow showers will develop in northeast and northcentral Montana in the morning. There may be just enough instability to get a few showers popping over the mountains south of Helena in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning, turning partly sunny by the late afternoon.

Winds will continue to gust from the north at 20 to 30 MPH.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6TH: A hard freeze is expected across most of the state on Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 20s for most. The afternoon will be much warmer, however, with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 MPH. A few thunderstorms will form in northwestern Montana.

THURSDAY, MAY 7TH: Some showers and thunderstorms will move through the Helena area in the morning, with more activity developing in the afternoon. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 MPH.

FRIDAY, MAY 8TH: Most of the day will be dry but mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the low 70s, with winds from the west at 10 to 20 MPH. Some showers and thunderstorms will move in late Friday night to north-central Montana and the Helena area.

LONG-TERM FORECAST: Another small disturbance moves through the state on Saturday, bringing scattered showers and storms, but expect mostly dry and warm weather to begin next week.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 87 (2017)

Low: 20 (1996)

AVG: 63/38

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 88 (1911)

Low: 26 (2020)

AVG: 61/35

MTN