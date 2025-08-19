Some of the hottest days of summer

Most of the state will be approaching or breaking daily record highs today, with temperatures expected to max out in the upper 90s to low 100s.

There is a small chance for some thunderstorms in western Montana later tonight as a cold front approaches. storms will form mainly after 6:00 p.m. around Missoula and move northeast throughout the night. Gusty winds are possible with these storms.

Storms move into central and eastern Montana by Wednesday afternoon. It will still be hot in the plains, with temperatures in the 90s and low 100s yet again, but some signs of cooler weather will enter western Montana, as most locations will begin to cool into the 80s and low 90s.

A cool-down is expected in the form of the aforementioned cold front on Wednesday and Thursday. Montana will stay in a northwest flow through the remainder of the week. Temperatures improve as highs drop back down into the 80s for the remainder of the week with mainly dry conditions.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, Petroleum, Garfield, McCone, Richland, Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux, Northern Phillips, Southwest Phillips, Northern Valley, and Eastern Roosevelt Counties from 10 AM Tuesday until 8:00 PM Wednesday

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Musselshell, Treasure, Northern Rosebud, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Carter, Northern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud, Southern Big Horn, Southeastern Carbon, Bighorn Canyon, Northern Carbon, Northeastern Yellowstone, and Southwestern Yellowstone Counties from 9 AM Tuesday until 9:00 PM Wednesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (2008)

Low: 34 (1995)

AVG: 84/52

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (1967)

Low: 40 (2005)

AVG: 83/50

Hope you can beat the heat!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN