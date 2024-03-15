Spring Comes Early for Holiday Weekend Festivities

An Avalanche Watch is in effect for the Flathead, Swan, and Whitefish mountains, including Glacier National Park, until 8AM this morning.

Happy Friday Montana! It was a beautiful morning here in the Helena Valley with temperatures already on the rise in most locations. Most of the state will have highs in the upper 40s and 50s today as we start our warming trend over the weekend and into early next week. We will also stay dry as no precipitation is in the forecast until at least Wednesday of next week.

It's never boring in the weather world, however. Even when it seems like it's quiet there's always something going on. There is an active avalanche watch in the northwestern portion of the state, including Glacier National Park. With rapidly warming temperatures today, the threat of avalanches increases in elevations over 5000 feet in and around the national park. The watch is set to expire at 8AM, however, the threat continues throughout the day today and into this weekend. Be on the lookout for warnings issued by Flathead Avalanche Center and the National Weather Service.

St. Patrick's day festivities will get underway this weekend with beautiful conditions. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The high pressure system will stick around until Tuesday. Our next cold front moves in on Wednesday and will bring some stormy weather and the possibility of snow on Thursday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 72° (1994)

Low: -20° (1906)

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 72° (1994)

Low: -24° (1906)

