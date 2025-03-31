Spring Storm Brings More Snow to Begin April

March will end on a stormy note across western Montana as more rain and snow showers with a few lightning strikes develop by this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s across the state. Most lower elevations will begin the afternoon with rain, slowly converting to snow overnight.

A more organized collection of showers will be over an area from Helena to Lewistown through most of Tuesday morning. This will drop significant mountain snow, making travel over passes dangerous. This will also bring accumulating snow to valleys and the plains.

As we stay in an upper-level roughing pattern, daily snow shower chances persist Wednesday through Friday with cooler-than-normal temperatures.

The pattern will change heading into the weekend. Warmer and drier weather returns with highs reaching the 60s by Sunday. Those conditions will last into next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains from 6 PM Monday until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains from 6 PM Monday until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains from 6 PM Monday until 6 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Cascade County below 5000ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Fergus County below 4500ft; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Gates of the Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Gallatin Valley from 6 PM Monday until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for I-90 from Drummond to Homestake Pass. MacDonald Pass, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Georgetown Lake, Butte, and Homestake Pass from 6 PM Monday until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Lolo Pass and Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass from 6 PM Monday until noon Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 75 (2015)

Low: -3 (1936)

AVG: 53/29

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (2015)

Low: -5 (1936)

AVG: 51/27

Have a great start to the week!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN