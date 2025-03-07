Springing Forward into a Spring-like Weekend

A ridge of high pressure is building in the wake of a storm that brought some snow to southern Montana yesterday. Highs today will reach the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow will be really nice day with highs in the 50s. It will be a bit breezy in the plains, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. Gusts of 50-60 MPH are possible Saturday through Monday.

A Chinook Arch Cloud may develop late in the day on Saturday. Remember to set your clocks one hour forward as you head to bed Saturday night. Daylight Savings time begins. Who is ready for 7:30 PM sunsets?

Highs on Sunday will reach the 60s for some of the state. We still stay dry on the back end of the ridge.

A cold front moves through on Monday, cooling us off slightly and bringing some rain and snow back to the state. Next week, it looks somewhat unsettled until a larger storm system moves in Thursday and Friday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 66 (1986)

Low: -24 (1951)

AVG: 44/22

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1986)

Low: -24 (1951)

AVG: 43/19

Enjoy this warmer weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN