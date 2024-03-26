Standard Showery March

Flakes and drops of various intensity are flying around the state as fairly standard showery weather continues here at the end of March. While Montana will be peppered with showers of mainly snow but also some mixed rain/snow showers for the next several days, there will not be any major storm systems that have a significant impact on the state. Somewhat warmer and drier air will briefly move into the state for Wednesday. Western and central Montana will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Eastern Montana will still be cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s. Thursday will be an active day as a cold front crosses the state. A burst of rain/snow will fall in the lower elevations with snow squalls in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. Good Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers of rain and snow, snow showers in the mountains. Accumulation will be light and confined to the higher terrain. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. Saturday will mostly cloudy to overcast with a period of snow especially over western and central Montana. Highs will be below average in the 30s and 40s. Easter Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some wet snow, possibly mixed with rain. The weather will be unsettled for the holiday but right now the snow does not look like it will accumulate much in the lower elevations. Be prepared for maybe having to have Easter egg hunts inside. Monday is the first of April and the weather will turn warm and dry through Wednesday. Late Wednesday the first big storm of April will bring big changes.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist