Starting to see the Montana moisture return again

Another center of low will dump heavy rain and mountain snow in some of the same areas that saw it last week. As much as three inches of rain could be recorded in some locations across north-central Montana.

We will have partly cloudy skies most of the day today, with some thunderstorms developing later this afternoon. Highs will be comfortable in the mid 70s across much of the western half of the state. We will be in the mid 80s to low 90s out east.

We will receive widespread, lower-elevation rain Tuesday and Wednesday. This will also lower our highs down into the 50s and 60s once again.

A severe threat is in place for northeast Montana Tuesday. The main threats are damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado.

MTN Tomorrow afternoon, severe thunderstorms will develop and move towards the north.

Burn scar areas could deal with flash flooding yet again. Be sure to avoid those areas if possible and have a way to receive warnings.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (2009)

Low: 27 (1965)

AVG: 73/45

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1985)

Low: 27 (1965)

AVG: 72/43

