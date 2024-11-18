Staying Unsettled Through This Week

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains until 5 PM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front until 11 AM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Madison River Valley; Gallatin Valley; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains until 5 PM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains until 11 AM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the lower Clark Fork, Butte/Blackfoot, and Kootenai/Cabinet regions until 11 AM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for northwest Beaverhead County until 2 PM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor/northern Bighorn Mountains until 10 PM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the southern Bighorn Mountains from 3 PM to 10 PM today

MTN Weather alerts as of 8:30 Monday morning.

Snow showers will continue for most of the state today. Accumulation will be minimal to none in lower elevation valleys and the plains, but a few inches are possible in the mountains

An atmospheric river is starting to impact the Pacific Northwest today bringing heavy rain and snow to portions of Washington, Oregon, and California. That moisture will begin to reach us by the middle of the week, culminating in a snow event in Montana this weekend.

Today's highs will reach the 30s and 40s. This will be the last day of strong wind for western Montana for a while.

Most of our highs will be in the 30s tomorrow in the cold air behind this morning's cold front. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will set in. This is an outlier for the week so enjoy the sun while it is here.

A Canadian cold front will start to push southward on Wednesday. This will keep parts of the high plains colder than the rest of the state through the rest of the week. Even though we will technically be in an upper-level ridge, which is usually associated with warmer temperatures, below-to-near-normal highs are expected.

MTN The stalled northern cold front will interact with a system that moves inland over the weekend to produce snow for much of western Montana.

That cold front will reach the base of the mountains and stall out. This will create an enhanced lift and give the surrounding area daily snow chances starting Thursday and lasting the rest of the week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (1008)

Low: -17 (1881)

AVG: 42/22

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (2008)

Low: -25 (1903)

AVG: 43/23

Have a great Monday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

