Storm moves out today, but more active weather is on the way

Clouds will be moving out of our area today with highs in the 50s. Although the weather will be nicer this afternoon, a cold front is expected to move in tomorrow night, bringing light rain and snow.

The wind will also pick up beginning this afternoon in north-central Montana. It will be particularly gusty on Friday and Sunday. Gusts exceeding 50 MPH are possible near the Rocky Mountain Front.

A Pacific cold front coming through the state is trending a bit earlier than past forecasts. This brings it in on Sunday afternoon. Rain showers will be common around southwest Montana, but limited near Helena and the north-central plains due to the wind activity.

A few snow showers will form in the mountains to begin next week, and breezy conditions continue until about Wednesday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 80 (1991)

Low: 12 (1946)

AVG: 58/33

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 85 (1914)

Low: 14 (1930)

AVG: 57/33

MTN