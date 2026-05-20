Storm system bringing widespread rain on Wednesday

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20TH: A low-pressure system and cold front are starting to influence the state's weather this morning with scattered light rain in the lower elevations of northwest and north-central Montana, and snow in the mountains.

Showers and thunderstorms move in on the front in the afternoon and evening. The rain will become widespread throughout the area during this timeframe. Light mountain snow is also possible on the Continental Divide and some of the mountains of central Montana. The heaviest precipitation moves south of Helena by 10 PM.

Highs will reach the 50s and low 60s in the early afternoon under mostly cloudy conditions.

THURSDAY, MAY 21ST: Isolated rain showers stick around early Thursday morning, but we should expect this storm system to move out into eastern Montana by the afternoon, with only isolated rain showers and a rumble of thunder or two in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY, MAY 22ND: Most areas will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and low 70s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm over the mountain is possible. It will be a beautiful day with warm, mostly dry conditions and light winds.

SATURDAY, MAY 23RD: Temperatures will continue to warm with highs in the 70s for most lower elevations across the state. There may be a couple of showers and thunderstorms, but overall dry conditions for most under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 MPH.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Warmer and drier conditions continue over the weekend and into early next week. While we will have lighter winds through the workweek, gusty conditions pick up over the second half of Memorial Day Weekend. Thnnderstorms will return to the area by Tuesday of next week

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WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (2002)

Low: 28 (2021)

AVG: 68/43

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (1897)

Low: 26 (2021)

AVG: 66/40

MTN