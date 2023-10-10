Storm to Bring Rain & Lowering Snow Levels

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the mountains of southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the mountains of southwest Montana.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Reservoir.

A slow moving storm moving into the West will bring thunderstorms, rain, cooler temperatures and lowering snow levels for days across Montana. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers across most of the state. Snow will fly in the higher terrain, generally above 7000'. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. While most low pressures come and go, this one will stick around for a little longer. A big area of high pressure centered over central Canada will block the "exit" of the storm impacting Montana, so the storm will persist through Thursday into Friday. Thursday will be a grey, chilly, dreary day with lower snow levels. Light rain will fall with snow possibly down to about 5000'. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s in the lower elevations, 30s in the mountains. Mountain passes will likely have accumulating snow of up to a few inches. Temperatures will drop down into the 30s in the lower elevations Thursday night, and some wet snow could mix in at times for places like Great Falls, Lewistown and Helena. The stubborn storm will keep clouds and a few rain/snow showers around through Friday morning. Slow clearing will take place through the afternoon and evening, highs will top out in the 50s. Great timing with the clearing of this storm as a solar eclipse will happen on Saturday morning. Saturday will be partly cloudy, and with as much as 70% of the sun being blocked by the moon, the light through the morning hours will be dim. The eclipse will occur between 9:00am and noon, with peak eclipse happening at about 10:26am. The rest of Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the 60s.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist